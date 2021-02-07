Mon éclat is a new jewellery brand for jewellery lovers. The founder of the brand, Caroline Paris, has worked within the Maltese fashion industry for a number of years. Having spent time listening and helping shoppers, she wanted to use this knowledge and experience to build a community that would offer her customers individual and unique ways to express themselves through jewellery.

Photo: Brian Grech

Mon éclat is all about the experience - the site browsing experience, the fast delivery experience, the packaging and unboxing experience and finally the wearing experience.

moneclat.com is a fully-fledged digital business, with a strong focus on mobile. The site and platforms are optimised for mobile, ensuring a smooth experience for customers engaging with through their phones and tablets.

The brand believes in being true to yourself, in the power of individuality, in gifting yourself, of indulging yourself. This is, in fact, the very basis of their new collection − ‘Guilty Pleasures’, a collection centred around the idea of treating and loving yourself. The brand is also already in talks to build on the idea of empowering women in tech to stimulate and promote a modern female tech-gender culture.

Mon éclat’s mission stands on two pillars – quality and style. An emphasis has been placed on utilising the right imagery to convey the feeling and wearability of each product. High-quality, reusable packaging has been selected and high-quality materials are guaranteed in every single product. Quality and style stand together, equally important, neither is ever compromised for the other.

Above these two pillars stand the brand’s community members, the driving factor in every decision made, be it user experience on site, delivery operations, customer service and anything else.

Mon éclat always places the customer at the forefront, delivering value and satisfaction at every turn.

Photo: Brian Grech