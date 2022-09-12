Monaco claimed a 2-1 victory over Lyon on Sunday for a second straight Ligue 1 win to put their disappointing start to the season behind them.

Philippe Clement’s side only won one of their first five league matches this term but have bounced back since a 4-2 home loss to Troyes, beating Nice last weekend and Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League in midweek.

Lyon suffered a second defeat of the week after losing their unbeaten record against Lorient on Wednesday.

Both teams squandered several chances in the first half, before Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute by heading home Caio Henrique’s corner.

