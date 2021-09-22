The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix will fall into line with the other races on the calendar and take place over three days rather than its traditional four, Formula One president Stefano Domenicali announced Wednesday.

The Monaco GP, which was first run in 1929 and has been ever-present since the inception of the F1 world championship in 1950, has traditionally held practice on the Thursday with a day off on Friday before the race weekend, rather than simply running Friday to Sunday like the other events.

“Monaco will take place over three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, directly, instead of Thursday, break on Friday, then Saturday and Sunday,” Domenicali told CNN.

