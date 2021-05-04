The Monaco Grand Prix, arguably the most iconic race on the Formula One calendar, will be held in late May with 7,500 spectators, the Principality’s government announced on Tuesday.

Spectators coming from outside the Principality will all be required to show evidence of a negative PCR test when they cross the border and in order to enter the enclosure of the street circuit.

“It is important that it is held with both a minimum participation of the public and the highest sanitary conditions,” said the Minister of State Pierre Dartout.

