Monaco gave their hopes of Champions League qualification from Ligue 1 a boost as Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick in a 7-1 demolition of Ajaccio on Sunday, while Lille romped to a 5-1 victory against Troyes.

The principality side were knocked out of the French Cup on penalties by second-division Rodez last weekend and kicked off against Ajaccio eight points adrift of the top three in Ligue 1.

That meant they could ill afford to slip up against the struggling Corsicans but they were 2-0 up inside six minutes at the Stade Louis II through tap-ins from France defender Axel Disasi and Senegal winger Krepin Diatta.

Youcef Belaili pulled one back for Ajaccio but Ben Yedder — who has 19 caps for France but was left out of their World Cup squad — then struck a hat-trick before half-time, including a penalty, to make it 5-1 at the interval.

On as a substitute, Switzerland forward Breel Embolo rounded out an emphatic win with a brace in the second half.

