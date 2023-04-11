Former Sevilla attacker Wissam Ben Yedder has been sentenced to six months in jail in Spain for tax fraud, court sources said on Tuesday.

Ben Yedder, who left the Spanish club for Monaco in 2019, was also fined around 134,000 euros ($146,000) by the Seville Provincial Court and will not have to serve the sentence.

The sentence is suspended, conditional on the Monaco captain not reoffending for two years.

The magistrates consider it proven that Ben Yedder, who played for Sevilla between 2016 and 2019, “did not present in due time” the tax return he was obliged to after his first year in Spain.

