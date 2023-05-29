The Games of the Small States of Europe Bureau is mulling over a proposal submitted by Monaco which sees waterpolo make its first appearance in the biennial sports festival during the 2027 edition that will be held in the French principality.

Waterpolo had never been in contention to form part of the Games since the inception of the Games in 1985 due to a lack of interest from the participating countries.

However, in a surprise announcement made during Monday's meeting, it was announced that waterpolo will be forming part of the sports programme for the 2027 edition.

Maltese Olympic Committee general secretary Kevin Azzopardi said that the chances that waterpolo will win the approval of the other countries looks very strong given that several small nations have their own waterpolo national teams.

“The proposal of having waterpolo in the 2027 GSSE is still a proposal, however, I believe that there is a very good chance that waterpolo will be given the green light as there is growing interest from other small countries,” Azzopardi said.

