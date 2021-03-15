Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has called up 27 players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers which they will kickstart against Malta on March 24.

Quarter-finalists in the 2018 edition, which they hosted as well, Russia will be facing Devis Mangia’s side at the National Stadium in their opening match.

Afterwards, they will host Slovenia in Sochi on March 27 before travelling to Trnava where they will wrap up the first part of the qualifications against Slovakia, three days later.

