For quite some time, I have been struggling to understand how many people in this country think. Maybe it is the curious, and now dwindling, hopeful side of me which motivates this need, but I have always been more interested in why someone does an action rather than the action itself. An apple stolen by the hungry is not the same apple stolen by someone who has enough to eat; motivation and context are all, even if the outcome is the same.

An aspect I grapple with particularly is that of money. For me, money is simply a means to an end; yes, it motivates me to work because I need it, but I have no desire to accumulate it for the sake of it. Indeed, I find it almost shocking that some people have so much cash and yet they do not holiday more or buy nicer stuff.

In Malta, money is collected for its own sake and saved for some rainy day that will never come and the richer you are, the more you want. What’s more, it is easily exchanged for dignity, integrity, morality and honour in a way that I have not experienced anywhere else, and this is reflected in the various scandals which have come to light recently.

Last week, I found myself positively bewildered when our tourism minister unveiled his plan to pay tourists to visit our islands.

Our nation’s ego has not matched its actual size for some time now

I mean, I know that things are desperate but the last thing I expected my government to do was attempt to bribe people to come to our ruined country, probably out of my taxes.

What strikes me is the bitter, vicious irony of it all: here, we were showcasing to all the world in no uncertain, unvarnished terms the very problem which got us where we are today. The belief that money can buy everything. I can only imagine the raised eyebrows in Brussels.

Something which has struck me for years and a subject I find of great interest is how the foreigners I know who live here react to our news.

I think it is mostly to their credit that I have not gone plum crazy because in times when I literally feel like the madwoman in the attic, they would mumble a few words of reassurance.

They send me articles from their own countries about Malta, they discuss happenings and ask questions. They see Malta as their home and love the islands, yet they are not blind to our many issues.

It is in their interest that the country does well, but some are perpetually dismayed at the news and how people can get away with murder. Their salaries might motivate them to stay but it does not buy their loyalties. It is little wonder that a number of Maltese people tell foreigners to go back to their country.

The fact that they cannot be bought like everyone else must feel as threatening as a loaded gun at a wedding. Our nation’s ego has not matched its actual size for some time now.

Perhaps once flats are built on top of Ġgantija, Calypso Cave is turned into a fairground and the tourists start dwindling just that little bit more. Perhaps when the iGaming sector which contributes so much to our GDP collapses because the islands demolish what is left of their good reputation.

Perhaps when all those pesky foreigners leave and it will be just us. Maybe it will be then that we realise that there are some things that money cannot buy.