A performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company of William Shakespeare’s play Timon of Athens will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Starring award-winning actress Kathryn Hunter, the play is a glittering and biting satire on whether money truly buys happiness.

The plot follows wealthy and popular Timon of Athens who helps her friends, gives many gifts and holds a feast. After ignoring her true friends’ warnings, she runs out of money and none of her ‘friends’ will help her. She runs away to a cave where she curses humanity, finds gold and funds someone to destroy Athens.

For more information and tickets tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.