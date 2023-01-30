The Money Coaching Hub, dedicated to money coaching, behavioural finance and financial literacy, has been launched in Malta.

Set to be the first initiative of its kind in Europe, the hub will provide support and resources to people across all ages and walks of life.

Its goal is to help people make positive changes to their financial health and well-being, arming them with the tools they need to achieve their goals.

The founder of the Money Coaching Hub, Luca Caruana, himself a certified money coach (CMC), says: “Money is never taught to us at school. We are taught mathematics, languages, history, accounts, economics, biology, chemistry… you name it! Our institutions have increased the subjects in schools and universities. But very little is done when it comes to financial literacy, enhancing our relationship with money, planning our own personal finances and saving for the future.

“Money is a taboo in our society. We rarely speak of it. And if we do, it’s in a hushed tone as if we’re doing something wrong. Yet money is essential in our lives; not just for buying things, but to live a decent life that befits us and our children.

“That is the scope of the Money Coaching Hub: to spread awareness about money and what you can achieve with it if used well.”

One can discover his/her money type by taking the acclaimed ‘Money Type Quiz’. This will reveal the characteristics under which a person falls and help in enhancing anyone’s relationship with money, Caruna explains.

Money coaching isn’t investment advice; it isn’t how to build your financial portfolio, Caruana continues.

“It is about achieving one’s full potential; not just by planning a better day-to-day financial plan, but also by creating opportunities which help one earn money by doing the things one enjoys the most.”

More information on the Money Coaching Hub is available at www.moneycoachinghub.com.