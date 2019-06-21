After the great success of the first two seasons, the Spanish TV show that conquered the world is ready to return to Netflix for an even bigger season three.

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel in Spanish), captured the public imagination with its intriguing story about the heist of the century: breaking into the Royal Mint of Spain to print €2.4 billion in perfectly legal notes and then disappear with the money.

The plan is devised by a man known only as “The Professor”, who hires eight people that have nothing left to lose to complete the heist.

The last time we saw the group they had split the money and had gone their separate ways. So what will happen in season three?

The question has been answered by the official trailer. The Professor will once again call on his team, only this time, the mission does not involve money.

One of the robbers from the previous seasons, Rio, has been captured and tortured for information and the only people that can save him are his previous colleagues.

A new plan is arranged: rob the Bank of Spain and make a lot of noise.

The trailer leaves fans with many unanswered questions, though.

What role does Berlin have in the new season? We had left him for dead on the second season finale, but in the trailer, we see him once again in Florence.

Will the robbers manage to find and free Rio? All will be revealed on Friday July 19. And in true Netflix style, all the episodes of season three will be released simultaneously - perfect for a weekend binge-watching session.