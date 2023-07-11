The police inspector investigating alleged money laundering activities by Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti was examining documentation, seized in the searches leading up to the arrests, singlehandedly.

The two former footballers were arrested in November 2020 in a far-reaching sting operation concerning an international fuel smuggling ring.

Both spent months in preventive custody after pleading not guilty to money laundering and smuggling offences upon their arraignment.

When the case resumed on Tuesday, the court heard that the inspector, who was inundated with investigations and numerous prosecutions, had asked for assistance to be able to carry out his functions without further delays especially because, in such cases, people and companies are hit by a freezing order.

In this case, such an order had been in force for three years.

However, the inspector was left without help and assistance.

Debono's lawyers acknowledged these difficulties and did not in any way insinuate that the inspector or the prosecution were not doing their job.

The defence was however concerned because the freezing order and certain bail conditions had placed the accused's life on hold.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, ordered communication of this minute to the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General.

The court finally acknowledged that the prosecution was "not only doing their best but could not rise above their call of duty".

Without such material evidence from the police investigations such court cases ground to a halt.

What frustrated the court was the fact that, meanwhile, people hit by freezing orders had their lives on hold, remarked the magistrate.

"Your frustration is ours too," replied AG lawyer Antoine Agius Bonnici.

The case continues in October.

Lawyers Giannella De Marco, Stephen Tonnna Lowell, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca are defence counsel.