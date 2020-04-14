ECB monetary operations

On April 6, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a seven-day Main Refinancing Operation (MRO).

The operation was conducted on April 7 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €0.32 billion, €0.13 billion less than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0%, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On April 7, the ECB conducted the Additional Longer-term Refinancing Operation maturing on the June 24, which attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €19.51 billion. This operation was carried out through a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with an interest rate that is equal to the average deposit facility rate during the life of the operation.

On April 8, the ECB conducted the 84-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $11.23 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.33%.

Daily, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operationsthrough collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. The five operations attracted bids of a total of $9.60 billion, at the rate of 0.30% and 0.31%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 364-day bills for settlement value April 9 , maturing on July 9 and April 8, 2021, respectively. Bids of €70.00 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €40.00 million, while bids of €103.00 million were submitted for the 364-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €48.00 million. Since €30 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €58 million, standing at €559 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.327%, an increase of 3.6 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 2, representing a bid price of €100.0827 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 364-day bill auction was -0.169%, an increase of 14.6 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on September 26, 2019, representing a bid price of €100.1712 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills and 182-day bills maturing on July 16 and October 15, respectively.