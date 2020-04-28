ECB monetary operations

On April 20, the European Central Bank announced a seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on April 21 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €0.16 billion, €0.07 billion less than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On April 21, the ECB conducted the Additional Longer-term Refinancing Operation maturing on June 24, which attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €18.91 billion. This operation was carried out through a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with an interest rate that is equal to the average deposit facility rate during the life of the operation.

On April 22, the ECB conducted the 84-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $2 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.32 per cent.

On a daily basis, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operations through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. The five operations attracted bids of a total of $6.67 billion, at the rates of 0.29, 0.30 and 0.31 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 364-day bills for settlement value April 23, maturing on July 23, 2020 and April 22, 2021, respectively. Bids of €10 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting all bids, while bids of €105 million were submitted for the 364-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €40 million. Since €12 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €38 million, standing at €637 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.239 per cent, an increase of 0.1 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 16, representing a bid price of €100.0605 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 364-day bill auction was -0.135 per cent, an increase of 3.4 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 9, representing a bid price of €100.1367 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills and 182-day bills maturing on July 30 and October 29, respectively.