ECB monetary operations
On December 6, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on December 7 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €195 million, €5 million less than the previous week.
The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On December 8, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal
Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $220 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.34 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value December 9, maturing on March 10 and June 9, 2022, respectively. Bids of €53 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €20 million, while bids of €49 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €5 million. Since €35 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €10 million, standing at €629.72 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.418 per cent, decreasing by 0.9 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 2, representing a bid price of €100.1058 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.437 per cent, increasing by 2.7 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on October 28, representing a bid price of €100.2214 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on March 17, 2022.
The report was prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us