ECB monetary operations

On February 14, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on February 15, 2022, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €296 million, €65 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On February 16, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $210.00 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.34 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill marketIn the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value February 17, maturing on May 19 and August 18, respectively.

Bids of €53.30 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €38.30 million, while bids of €53.30 million were also submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €7.30 million. Since €41 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €4.60 million, standing at €655.92 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.389 per cent, increasing by 0.5 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on February 9, representing a bid price of €100.0984 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.387 per cent, decreasing by 0.3 basis point from bids with a similar tenor also issued on February 9, representing a bid price of €100.1960 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on May 26, and August 25, 2022, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.