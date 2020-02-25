ECB monetary operations

On February 17, the European Central Bank announced a seven-day Main Refinancing Operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on February 18 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1.02 billion, €0.12 billion more than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On February 19, the ECB con-ducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.08 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills for settlement value February 20, maturing on May 21 and November 19, respectively. Bids of €30 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €25 million, while bids of €30 million were also submitted for the 273-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €5 million. Since there were no maturities during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €30 million, standing at €418 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.422 per cent, an increase of 1.4 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on February 13, representing a bid price of €100.1068 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 273-day bill auction was -0.350 per cent, an increase of 5.0 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 30, rep-resenting a bid price of €100.2661 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on May 28.