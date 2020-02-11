ECB monetary operations

On February 3, the European Central Bank announced a seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on February 4 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €0.84 billion, €0.76 billion less than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On February 5, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.05 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.09 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value February 6, maturing on May 7 and August 6, respectively. Bids of €40 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €30 million, while bids of €38 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €5 million. Since €12 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €23 million, standing at €388.00 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.433 per cent, an increase of 0.4 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 30, representing a bid price of €100.1096 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.415 per cent, a decrease of 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 23, representing a bid price of €100.2102 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Tomorrow, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on May 14.