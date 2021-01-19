ECB monetary operations

On January 11, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day Main Refinancing Operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on January 12, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €0.52 billion, €0.34bn more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00%, in accordance with current ECB policy

On January 13, the ECB conducted the seven-day and 84-day US dollar funding operations through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. The seven-day USD operation attracted bids of $0.06 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.34%. The 84-day USD operation attracted bids of $0.01 billion, also allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.33%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value January 14, 2021, maturing on April 15, and July 15, 2021, respectively. Bids of €93.00 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €28 million, while bids of €91 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €7 million. Since €15 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €20 million, standing at €669 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.474%, an increase of 2.2 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 31, 2020, representing a bid price of €100.1200 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.492%, a decrease of 2.3 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 24, 2020, representing a bid price of €100.2494 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 182-day bills and 273-day bills maturing on July 22, and October 21, 2021, respectively.