ECB monetary operations

On January 13, the European Central Bank announced a seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on January 14 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €0.82 billion, €0.28 billion less than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance withcurrent ECB policy.

On January 15, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.05 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.05 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills for settlement value January 16, maturing on April 16. Bids of €50 million were submitted, with the Treasury accepting €20 million. Since there were no maturities, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €20 million, standing at €342.00 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 0.438 per cent, a decrease of 0.3 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 9, representing a bid price of €100.1108 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills and 182-day bills maturing on April 23 and July 23 respectively.