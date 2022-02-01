ECB monetary operations
On January 24, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on January 25 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €198 million, €239 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On January 26, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €10 million from euro area eligible counterparties.
Also on January 26, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $212.50 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.34 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 182-day and 364-day bills for settlement value January 27, maturing on July 28, 2022, and January 26, 2023, respectively. Bids of €58.70 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €33.70 million, while bids of €50 million were submitted for the 364-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €6 million. Since €40 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €0.30 million, standing at €630.52 million.
The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.380 per cent, increasing by 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 20, representing a bid price of €100.1925 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 364-day bill auction was -0.375 per cent, increasing by 3.3 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 5, 2021, representing a bid price of €100.3806 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills maturing on May 5 and November 3, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us