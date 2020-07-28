ECB monetary operations

On July 20, the European Central Bank announced a seven-day Main Refinancing Operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 21 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1.12 billion, €0.10 billion more than the bid amount of the previous week.

The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On July 22, the ECB conducted an 84-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.46 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.33 per cent.

During the week under review, the ECB conducted three seven-day US dollar funding operations through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. These operations attracted total bids of $0.55 billion, at the rate of 0.34 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills and 182-day bills for settlement value July 23, maturing on October 22, 2020 and January 21, 2021, respectively. Bids of €100 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €30 million, while bids of €105 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2 million. Since €17 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €15 million, standing at €819 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.454 per cent, a decrease of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 9, representing a bid price of €100.1149 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.455 per cent, a decrease of 0.5 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 16, representing a bid price of €100.2306 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills and 182-day bills maturing on October 29, 2020 and January 28, 2021, respectively.