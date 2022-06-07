ECB monetary operations
On May 30, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 31 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €410 million, €251 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
Also on May 31, the ECB conducted the eight-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $182.50 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.08 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value June 2, maturing on September 1 and December 1, respectively.
Bids of €35 million and €15 million were submitted for the 91-day and 182-day bills, respectively, with the Treasury accepting all submitted bids.
Since €36 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €14 million, standing at €869.10 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.182 per cent, increasing by 5.1 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 26, representing a bid price of €100.0460 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.116 per cent, increasing by 2.2 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on May 26, representing a bid price of €100.0587 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Yesterday, June 6, the Treasury invited tenders for 90-day and 364-day bills maturing on September 7, 2022, and June 8, 2023, respectively.
This report was prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us