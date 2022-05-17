ECB monetary operations
On May 9, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 10 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €495.40 million, €53.60 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On May 11, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $214 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.08 per cent.
Domestic Treasury Bill Market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 12, maturing on August 11 and November 10, respectively. Bids of €21 million and €15 million were submitted for the 91-day and 182-day bills, respectively, with the Treasury accepting all submitted bids. Since €40 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €4.00 million, standing at €823.40 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.285 per cent, increasing by 1.3 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 5, representing a bid price of €100.0721 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.261 per cent, increasing by 1.4 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 28, representing a bid price of €100.1321 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on August 18 and November 17, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us