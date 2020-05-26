ECB monetary operations

On May 18, the European Central Bank announced a seven-day Main Refinancing Operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 19 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €0.18 billion, €0.09 billion less than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On May 19, the ECB conducted the Additional Longer-term Refinancing Operation maturing on June 24, which attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €8.73 billion. This operation was carried out through a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with an interest rate that is equal to the average deposit facility rate during the life of the operation.

On May 20, the ECB conducted the Pandemic Emergency Longer-term Refinancing Operation (PELTRO) maturing on September 30, 2021, which attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €0.85 billion. This operation was carried out through a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with an interest rate that is equal to 25 basis points below the average MRO rate over the life of the respective PELTRO.

Also on May 20, the ECB conducted an 83-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.60 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.31 per cent.

During the week under review, the ECB conducted four seven-day US dollar funding operations through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. These operations attracted total bids of $0.72 billion, at the rates of 0.30 and 0.31 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills and 364-day bills for settlement value May 21, maturing on August 20, and May 20, 2021, respectively. Bids of €105 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €40 million, while bids of €135 million were submitted for the 364-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €40 million. Since €35 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €45 million, standing at €769 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.235 per cent, a decrease of three basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 14, representing a bid price of €100.0594 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 364-day bill auction was -0.151 per cent, a decrease of 3.8 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 7, representing a bid price of €100.1529 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills and 273-day bills maturing on August 27, 2020, and February 25, 2021, respectively.