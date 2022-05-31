ECB monetary operations

On May 23, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 24 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €661 million, €342 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On May 25, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €43.50 million from euro area eligible counterparties.

Also on May 25, the ECB conducted the five-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $186 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.08 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 26, maturing on August 25 and November 24, respectively.

Bids of €48.50 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €43.50 million, while bids of €20 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €15 million. Since €39 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €19.50 million, standing at €855.10 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.233 per cent, increasing by 4.9 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 19, representing a bid price of €100.0589 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.138 per cent, increasing by 10.5 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on May 19, representing a bid price of €100.0698 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, May 31, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on September 1 and December 1, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.