ECB monetary operations
On November 1, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on November 2 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €68 million, €35 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On November 3, the ECB conducted an eight-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $228 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 0.32 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 28-day bills and 273-day bills for settlement value November 4, maturing on December 2 and August 4, 2022, respectively. Both the 28-day and the 273-day bills received bids of €3 million each, with the Treasury accepting all submitted bids. Since €27 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €21 million, standing at €708 million.
The yield from the 28-day bill auction was -0.457 per cent, decreasing by 1.7 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on October 28, representing a bid price of €100.0356 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 273-day bill auction was -0.399 per cent, 2.8 basis points lower from bids with a similar tenor issued on September 16, representing a bid price of €100.3035 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 28-day and 90-day bills maturing on December 9 and February 9, 2022, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us