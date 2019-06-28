ECB monetary operations

On July 1, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 2 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €5.07 billion, €1.36 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On July 3, the ECB conducted a six-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.87 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills for settlement value July 4, maturing on October 3. Bids of €45 million were submitted, with the Treasury accepting €30 million. Since €26 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €4 million, at €336.80 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.361 per cent, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 27, representing a bid price of €100.0913 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on October 10, 2019 and January 9, 2020, respectively.