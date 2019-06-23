ECB monetary operations

On June 17, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on June 18 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €6.21 billion, €0.24 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On June 19, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.02 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.82 per cent.

During the week under review, participants from the second series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations had the option of terminating or reducing their outstanding amount in these operations before maturity. Accordingly, on June 26, a total of €25.94 billion will be repaid.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value June 20, maturing on September 19 and December 19 respectively. Bids of €50 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €21 million, while bids of €44 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2.30 million. Since €25 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €1.70 million, at €327.80 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.360 per cent, a decrease of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 13, representing a bid price of €100.0911 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.341 per cent, a decrease of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor also issued on June 13, representing a bid price of €100.1727 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on September 26.