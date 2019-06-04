ECB monetary operations

On June 24, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on June 25 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €6.43 billion, €0.21 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent in accordance with current ECB policy.

On June 26, the ECB conducted a three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average rate of the MROs over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €0.97 billion from euro area eligible counterparties. The amount was allotted in full in accordance with current ECB policy.

Also on June 26, the ECB conducted an eight-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.02 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.89 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills for settlement value June 27, maturing on September 26. Bids of €47 million were submitted, with the Treasury accepting €25 million. Since €20 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €5 million, at €332.80 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.361 per cent, a decrease of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 20, representing a bid price of €100.0913 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on October 3.