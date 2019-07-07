ECB monetary operations

On August 26, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on August 27, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €3.35 billion, €0.37 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On August 28, the ECB conducted a three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average rate of the MROs over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €1.14 billion from euro area eligible counterparties. The amount was allotted in full in accordance with current ECB policy.

Also on August 28, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.87 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.63 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills for settlement value August 29, maturing on November 28. Bids of €55 million were submitted, with the Treasury accepting €10 million. Since €7.50 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €2.50 million, at €294.30 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.378 per cent, a decrease of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 22, representing a bid price of €100.0956 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on December 5 and March 5, 2020, respectively.