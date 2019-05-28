ECB monetary operations

On July 15, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 16 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €2.89 billion, €0.04 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On July 17, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.01 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.89 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills for settlement value July 18, maturing on October 17. Bids of €46 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €16 million. Since €19 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €3 million,at €337.8 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.364 per cent, a decrease of 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 11, representing a bid price of €100.0921 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 364-day bills maturing on October 24,2019 and July 23, 2020, respectively.