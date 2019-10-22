ECB monetary operations

On October 14, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on October 15, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1.88 billion, €0.41 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week.

The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On October 16, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.34 per cent.

Domestic Treasury Bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 28-day and 273-day bills for settlement value October 17, maturing on November 14, 2019 and July 16, 2020, respectively. Bids of €45 million were submitted for the 28-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €15 million, while bids of €55 million were submitted for the 273-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €20 million. Since €21 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €14.00 million, at €295.30 million.

The yield from the 28-day bill auction was -0.410 per cent, a decrease of 0.6 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on October 10, representing a bid price of €100.0319 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 273-day bill auction was -0.324 per cent, an increase of 0.6 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 1, representing a bid price of €100.2463 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 28-day and 91-day bills maturing on November 21 and January 23, 2020, respectively.