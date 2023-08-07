ECB monetary operations

On July 31, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on August 1 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €7,366.50 million, €3,669 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.25 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On August 2, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $229 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value August 3, maturing on November 2, 2023, and February 1, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €254.22 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €10.38 million, while bids of €48.63 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €6.89 million. Since €68.33 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €51.05 million, standing at €795.20 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 2.952 per cent, decreasing by 6.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 27, representing a bid price of €99.2593 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 2.996 per cent, decreasing by 24.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 20, 2023, representing a bid price of € 98.5080 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 364-day bills maturing on November 9, 2023, and August 8, 2024, respectively.

