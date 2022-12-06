ECB monetary operations
On November 28, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on November 29 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €2.63 billion, €0.79 billion more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of two per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On November 30, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €1 billion from euro area eligible counterparties.
Also on November 30, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.20 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 4.08 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value December 1, maturing on March 2 and June 1, 2023, respectively. Bids of €181.15 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €26.15 million, while bids of €24.30 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €18.30 million. Since €59.50 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €15.05 million, standing at €843.43 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 2.025 per cent, increasing by 13.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 24, representing a bid price of €99.4907 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 2.310 per cent, increasing by 11.10 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on November 24, representing a bid price of €98.8456 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
On December 5, the Treasury invited tenders for 92-day and 183-day bills maturing on March 9 and June 8, 2023, respectively.
This article was prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us