ECB monetary operations

On January 29, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on January 30 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €6,377 million, €728 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

Also on January 30, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €1,258 million from euro area eligible counterparties.

On January 31, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $227 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value February 1, maturing on May 2 and August 1, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €78.72 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €15.34 million, while bids of €20.96 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €16.60 million. Since €6.89 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €25.04 million, standing at €716.82 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.508 per cent, decreasing by 0.30 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 25, 2024, representing a bid price of €99.1210 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.460 per cent, increasing by 1.90 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on January 18, representing a bid price of €98.2808 per €100 nominal.

During this week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €9,000, all executed on the On-exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.

On February 6,  the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on May 9 and August 8, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

