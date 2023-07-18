ECB monetary operations

On July 10, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 11 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €11,833 million, €703 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of four per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On July 12, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $234.60 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.32 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value July 13, maturing on October 12, 2023, and January 11, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €265.65 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €6.26 million, while bids of €17.97 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €9.56 million. Since €35.33 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €19.51 million, standing at €910.59 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.372 per cent, decreasing by 3.50 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 6, representing a bid price of €99.1548 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.292 per cent, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor also issued on July 6, 2023, representing a bid price of €98.3630 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, July 18, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on October 19, 2023, and January 18, 2024, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.