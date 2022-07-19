ECB monetary operations
On July 11, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 12 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €916 million, €124.50 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On July 13, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $194.60 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.84 per cent.
Domestic Treasury Bill Market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills for settlement value July 14, maturing on October 13, 2022 and April 13, 2023, respectively. Bids of €65 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €42 million, while bids of €31.50 million were submitted for the 273-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €4.50 million. Since €46.50 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills remained unchanged at €867.40 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 0.109 per cent, increasing by 1.6 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 7, representing a bid price of €99.9725 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 273-day bill auction was 0.437 per cent, decreasing by 41.7 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 23, representing a bid price of €99.6697 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on October 20, 2022, and January 19, 2023, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us