ECB monetary operations

On July 3, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 4, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €12,536 million, €6,022.60 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of four per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On July 5, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $243 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.33 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value July 6, 2023, maturing on October 5, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

Bids of €105.61 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €26.30 million,

while bids of €19.63 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €14.12 million. Since €49.70 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €9.29 million, standing at €930.10 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.407 per cent, decreasing by 1.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 28, representing a bid price of €99.1461 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.292 per cent, decreasing by a 0.60 basis point from bids with a similar tenor also issued on June 28, representing a bid price of €98.3630 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, July 11, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on October 12, 2023, and January 11, 2024, respectively.

This report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

