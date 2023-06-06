ECB monetary operations
On May 29, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 30 and
attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €2,548.50 million, €546 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 3.75 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On May 31, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €789 million from euro area eligible counterparties.
Also on May 31, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $343.00 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.33 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value June 1, maturing on August 31, and November 30, respectively.
Bids of €233.73 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €34.55 million, while bids of €36.84 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €24.64 million.
Since €49.65 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €9.54 million, standing at €850.55 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.160 per cent, decreasing by 0.70 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 25, representing a bid price of €99.2076 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.200 per cent, increasing by 2.00 basis points from
bids with a similar tenor also issued on May 25, representing a bid price of €98.4094 per €100 nominal.
During the week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Yesterday, June 5, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on September 7 and December 7, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us