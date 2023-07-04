ECB monetary operations
On June 26, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on June 27 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €18,558.60 million, €17,314.60 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of four per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On June 28, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €4,326.95 million from euro area eligible counterparties.
Also on June 28, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $217.50 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.33 per cent.
Domestic Treasury Bill Market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 92-day and 184-day bills for settlement value June 28, maturing on September 28 and December 29, respectively.
Bids of €219.87 million were submitted for the 92-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €36.78 million, while bids of €32.17 million were submitted for the 184-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €17.74 million. Since €44.48 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €10.04 million, standing at €939.38 million.
The yield from the 92-day bill auction was 3.420 per cent, decreasing by 1.80 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 22, representing a bid price of €99.1336 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 184-day bill auction was 3.298 per cent, decreasing by 1.70 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on June 22, representing a bid price of €98.3423 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on October 5 and January 4, 2024, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
