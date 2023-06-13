ECB monetary operations

On June 5, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on June 6 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1,325.50 million, €1,223 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 3.75 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On June 7, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $337 million, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.33 per cent.

Domestic Treasury Bill Market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value June 8, maturing on September 7 and December 7, respectively.

Bids of €152.97 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €37.97 million, while bids of €14.81 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €13.81 million.

Since €22.27 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €29.51 million, standing at €880.06 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.538 per cent, increasing by 37.80 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 1, representing a bid price of €99.1136 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.196 per cent, decreasing by 0.40 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on June 1, representing a bid price of €98.4099 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, June 13, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on September 14 and December 14, respectively.

This report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.