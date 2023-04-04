ECB monetary operations
On March 27, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on March 28 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1,710 million, €736 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 3.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On March 29, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €743 million from euro area eligible counterparties. On a daily basis, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operations through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. The five operations attracted bids of a total of $482.50 million, with the rate ranging between 5.05 and 5.07 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 90-day and 182-day bills for settlement value March 30, maturing on June 28 and September 28, respectively.
Bids of €230.08 million were submitted for the 90-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €21.58 million, while bids of €37.34 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €19.24 million. Since €49.90 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €9.08 million, standing at €785.59 million. The yield from the 90-day bill auction was 2.888 per cent, increasing by 2.10 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on March 23, representing a bid price of €99.2832 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 2.954 per cent, increasing by 3.70 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on March 16, representing a bid price of €98.5286 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on July 6, and October 5, respectively.
This report was prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
