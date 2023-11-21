ECB monetary operations

On November 13, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on November 14 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €7,105 million, €255 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On November 15, the ECB conducted an eight-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $236 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 28-day and 91-day bills for settlement value November 16, maturing on December 14, 2023, and February 15, 2024, respectively. 

Bids of €93.60 million were submitted for the 28-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €10.60 million, while bids of €106.28 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €31.18 million. Since €33.82 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €7.96 million, standing at €531.85 million.

The yield from the 28-day bill auction was 3.665 per cent, increasing by 2.80 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 9, representing a bid price of €99.7158 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.559 per cent, increasing by 14.70 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on November 9, representing a bid price of €99.1084 per €100 nominal. 

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange. Today, November 21, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on February 22 and May 23, 2024, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.