ECB monetary operations

On November 20, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on November 21 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €7,335 million, €230 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On November 22, the ECB conducted a six-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $232 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58 per cent.

Domestic Treasury Bill Market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value on November 23, maturing on February 22 and May 23, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €139.96 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €41.80 million, while bids of €49.56 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €10.56 million. Since €36.32 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €16.04 million, standing at €547.89 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.644 per cent, increasing by 8.50 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 16, representing a bid price of €99.0873 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.540 per cent, increasing by 12.40 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 2, representing a bid price of €98.2418 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange. Today, November 28, the Treasury will invite tenders for 29-day and 91-day bills maturing on December 29, 2023, and February 29, 2024, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.