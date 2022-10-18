ECB monetary operations
On October 10, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on October 11 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €3.62 billion, €0.04 billion less than the previous week.
The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 1.25 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy. On October 12, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.21 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 3.33 per cent.
Domestic Treasury Bill Market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value October 13, maturing on January 12 and April 13, 2023, respectively. Bids of €127 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €35 million, while bids of €5.55 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2.50 million. Since €56.50 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €19 million, standing at €961.75 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 1.042 per cent, increasing by 11.90 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on October 6, representing a bid price of €99.7373 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 1.850 per cent, increasing by 7.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on October 6, representing a bid price of €99.0734 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, October 18, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on January 19 and April 20, 2023, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
