ECB monetary operations

On September 18, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on September 19, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4,033.00 million, €67 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On September 20, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $227.70 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.59 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 92-day and 274-day bills for settlement value September 20, 2023, maturing on December 21, 2023, and June 20, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €197.20 million were submitted for the 92-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €18.10 million, while bids of €36.10 million were submitted for the 274-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €1.85 million. Since €50.21 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €30.26 million, standing at €559.35 million.

The yield from the 92-day bill auction was 3.539 per cent, increasing by 23.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on September 14, representing a bid price of €99.1037 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 274-day bill auction was 2.808 per cent, increasing by 10.60 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 17, representing a bid price of €97.9075 per €100 nominal.

During the week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €7.50 million, all executed on the On-Exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 92-day and 182-day bills maturing on December 29, 2023, and March 28, 2024, respectively.

This report was prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.