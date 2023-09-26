ECB monetary operations

 On September 18, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on September 19, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4,033.00 million, €67 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On September 20, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $227.70 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.59 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 92-day and 274-day bills for settlement value September 20, 2023, maturing on December 21, 2023, and June 20, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €197.20 million were submitted for the 92-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €18.10 million, while bids of €36.10 million were submitted for the 274-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €1.85 million. Since €50.21 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €30.26 million, standing at €559.35 million.

The yield from the 92-day bill auction was 3.539 per cent, increasing by 23.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on September 14, representing a bid price of €99.1037 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 274-day bill auction was 2.808 per cent, increasing by 10.60 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 17, representing a bid price of €97.9075 per €100 nominal.

During the week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €7.50 million, all executed on the On-Exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 92-day and 182-day bills maturing on December 29, 2023, and March 28, 2024, respectively.

This report was prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.