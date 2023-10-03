ECB monetary operations

On September 25, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on September 26 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €11,351 million, €7,318 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On September 27, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €1,902.50 million from euro area eligible counterparties.

Also on September 27, the ECB conducted the seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $218.50 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58 per cent.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 92-day and 182-day bills for settlement value September 28, maturing on December 29, 2023, and March 28, 2024, respectively. Bids of €165.52 million were submitted for the 92-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €16.07 million, while bids of €45.88 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €4 million. Since €56.02 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €35.96 million, standing at €523.39 million.

The yield from the 92-day bill auction was 3.570 per cent, increasing by 3.10 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on September 20, representing a bid price of €99.0959 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.112 per cent, increasing by 86.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on August 31, representing a bid price of €98.4511 per €100 nominal.

During the week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on January 4 and April 4, 2024, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

