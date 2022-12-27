ECB monetary operations
On December 19, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO).
The operation was conducted on December 20 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €1.28 billion, €0.18 billion less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 2.50 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On December 21, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation. The operation attracted bids of €1.29 billion from euro area eligible counterparties.
Also on December 21, the ECB conducted the 14-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.41 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 4.59 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 364-day bills for settlement value December 22, maturing on March 23 and December 21, 2023, respectively.
Bids of €199.28 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €41.28 million, while bids of €23.55 million were submitted for the 364-day bills, with the Treasury accepting all bids. Since €65 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €0.17 million, standing at €856.90 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 2.157 per cent, increasing by 0.80 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on December 15, representing a bid price of €99.4577 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 364-day bill auction was 2.918 per cent, increasing by 246.80 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 9, representing a bid price of €97.1341 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, December 27, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 181-day bills maturing on March 30 and June 28, 2023, respectively.
The report was prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us